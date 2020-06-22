Waco police investigated a third shooting incident in that past four days early Monday morning in the 2100 block of Proctor Avenue. 

Police were called to the area shortly after 1 a.m. and discovered a home had been riddled with six bullets. No one was injured in the incident. Police report residents heard a vehicle speed away from the scene after the shooting but they were unable to provide a description of the vehicle. 

Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum urges those with information about the shooting to contact the police department "so we can keep our community safe and stop these violent acts."  

