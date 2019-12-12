Waco police were searching Thursday for two men who robbed a West Waco convenience store at gunpoint overnight, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.

Police were called around 1:45 a.m. Thursday to the Cefco convenience store, 6201 Imperial Drive, after a store attendant reported the store had been robbed, Swanton said.

The clerk told officers the two men took money along with several items from behind the counter after threatening the clerk with a handgun.

No one was injured in the robbery, he said.

Swanton described one man as thin and standing 5-foot-10. The second man was described as standing at about 5-foot-4 with a stocky build. Both men were wearing black hoodies and ski masks.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Waco Police Department at 750-7500.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

