Waco police were searching Thursday for two men who robbed a West Waco convenience store at gunpoint overnight, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called around 1:45 a.m. Thursday to the Cefco convenience store, 6201 Imperial Drive, after a store attendant reported the store had been robbed, Swanton said.
The clerk told officers the two men took money along with several items from behind the counter after threatening the clerk with a handgun.
No one was injured in the robbery, he said.
Swanton described one man as thin and standing 5-foot-10. The second man was described as standing at about 5-foot-4 with a stocky build. Both men were wearing black hoodies and ski masks.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Waco Police Department at 750-7500.
