West police are investigating a string of burglaries at local businesses over the weekend and a possible connection to a burglary late last month at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4819 in West, Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
A burglar or burglars cut power to four businesses over the weekend and were successful in breaking into two of them and stealing cash, Barton said. Each incident happened between 2 and 4 a.m., and the VFW post at 715 S. Reagan St. was burglarized in the same manner Feb. 29, he said.
Over the weekend, the burglars made it into Milano's Pizza, 316 N. Main St., and Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 208 N. Main St. but were unsuccessful in entering Mynars Bar, 121 E. Oak St., and The Village Shoppe, 111 E. Oak St., Barton said.
Suspect descriptions were not available Tuesday as the investigation remains ongoing.
It is unknown if the burglaries are connected. Barton said police also are investigating whether the West burglaries are connected to others in the county.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or who has been the victim of a burglary is asked to call the West Police Department at 826-5311.
