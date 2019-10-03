Police are looking for multiple people they believe were involved in a shooting near Baylor University that left one man injured and prompted a brief campus alert Thursday evening.
A group of four or five men entered a ground-floor apartment at Eastgate Apartments, 1912 S. Fifth St., at about 4:40 p.m. and shot a 22-year-old man in an arm, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said. The group fled as the injured man also left the apartment, leaving a trail of blood through the parking lot, Conley said.
Baylor officials issued a campus alert instructing students and staff to shelter in place and issued an all-clear a little more than 30 minutes later. The incident "did not involve an active shooter on the university campus," and happened about three block away from the university, according to a press release issued shortly after the all-clear.
The injured man left the apartment "searching for someone to take him to the hospital," Conley said. A private vehicle took him to a local hospital, where he was found to have injuries that are not life-threatening, he said.
Waco officers forced entry into the apartment where the shooting occurred and did a preliminary search. No one was found inside as officers went to get a search warrant to obtain evidence possibly related to the shooting.
"This was an isolated incident that occurred at the apartments and had nothing to do with Baylor," Conley said.
He said there was no apparent connection between the shooting and the university other than their proximity. Officers knocked on doors of neighboring apartments and collected statements from people in the area.
Baylor police also joined Waco officers as crime scene technicians marked evidence at the apartment. Conley said live handgun ammunition was visible in the apartment, but authorities were waiting for a search warrant before collecting additional evidence.
Conley said the victim reported four or five men entered his apartment when he was shot. He remained hospitalized Thursday night.
No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. The investigation remained ongoing.
