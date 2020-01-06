Police on Monday morning were investigating two overnight robberies that may be connected and may be tied to other recent Waco robberies, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.

Officers were first called around 11:40 p.m. Sunday to the CEFCO convenience store, 4439 Lake Shore Drive, where two men wearing bandanas entered the store and displayed handguns.  About 30 minutes later, police were called to an Alon convenience store, at 6800 Sanger Ave., where two men, similar in description to the first robbery, entered the store.

Swanton said at one of the convenience store, the men took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

While officers were working both robberies, police spotted a vehicle that may be tied to the robberies. Police attempted to stop the car in the 4400 block of Lake Shore Drive after the second robbery, and a chase began, Swanton said.

Because of the high speed and reckless behavior of the evading driver, police called off the chase, Swanton said. A description of the car was not available Monday morning. 

"It is possible that these robberies are related to similar incidents we’ve had in the past month," Swanton said in a statement. "No arrests have been made and our investigations are ongoing."

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

