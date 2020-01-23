A man who had arrived home and parked his car was robbed by two men at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
A man pulled up to his home in the 3100 block of North 29th Street at about 11:20 p.m., when he parked his car and got out. Swanton said the man noticed a white SUV pull up behind his vehicle and two men exited.
One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s keys, shoes and phone, Swanton said. After taking the items, the men got back into the SUV to leave and reportedly fired one shot.
No one was struck by the gunfire, Swanton said. No one was arrested overnight and police are continuing the investigation, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.