A man who had arrived home and parked his car was robbed by two men at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.

A man pulled up to his home in the 3100 block of North 29th Street at about 11:20 p.m., when he parked his car and got out. Swanton said the man noticed a white SUV pull up behind his vehicle and two men exited.

One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s keys, shoes and phone, Swanton said. After taking the items, the men got back into the SUV to leave and reportedly fired one shot.

No one was struck by the gunfire, Swanton said. No one was arrested overnight and police are continuing the investigation, he said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

