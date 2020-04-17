Waco police have identified Wanda Kay Hood, of Waco, as the woman who died in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in an East Waco neighborhood.
She died after she was ejected from a two-door Ford hatchback that rolled on Dallas Street, near Harlem Avenue, at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Garen Bynum said. Darrell Wayne Hood, Wanda Hood's husband, was driving, Bynum said.
Both were ejected from the vehicle, but Darrell Hood suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, he said.
Speed likely was a factor in the crash, and Darrell Hood was initially detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Bynum said. No charges had been filed as of Friday.
The crash remains under investigation, he said.
