A 22-year-old Waco man killed in a shooting last week at an off-campus student apartment complex was identified by police Tuesday.
Dairse Kevion Holder was shot and killed at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, early Friday morning after a verbal confrontation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning and the investigation was continuing, police said.
Swanton said several people were at a Halloween night gathering when the confrontation began. Police were called at about 12:35 a.m., after Holder had been shot then taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.
Holder later died at the hospital, Swanton said. Another man was shot at the same gathering but was treated for injuries and released.
Neither Holder or the second injured man lived at the apartments, Swanton said. The Grove, built about a decade ago, has 192 two- and three-bedroom units intended for Baylor, McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.