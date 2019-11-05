A 22-year-old Waco man killed in a shooting last week at an off-campus student apartment complex was identified by police Tuesday.

Dairse Kevion Holder was shot and killed at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, early Friday morning after a verbal confrontation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning and the investigation was continuing, police said.

Swanton said several people were at a Halloween night gathering when the confrontation began. Police were called at about 12:35 a.m., after Holder had been shot then taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Holder later died at the hospital, Swanton said. Another man was shot at the same gathering but was treated for injuries and released.

Neither Holder or the second injured man lived at the apartments, Swanton said. The Grove, built about a decade ago, has 192 two- and three-bedroom units intended for Baylor, McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College students.

