Police have identified the 28-year-old man found shot to death in a South Waco apartment parking lot and are seeking two men they believe were involved, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday.
Eric Lavelle Williams, of Waco, was found lying in the parking lot of Costa Esmeralda Apartments, 1516 Gurley Lane, on Sunday. Swanton said officers are searching for two men who may have been involved in an argument with Williams before he was shot.
Police were first called to the South Waco apartment complex after a man was found lying in the parking lot at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Swanton said Williams, a resident of the complex, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Emergency responders took Williams to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson.
Swanton said no arrests were made by late Monday morning, but officers are seeking two men who were reportedly involved in an argument with Williams before he was shot. No other information was available Monday.
