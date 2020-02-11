Waco police Tuesday released the name of a 20-year-old man killed in a shooting that injured three others Friday night, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Joangel Ortegon was found dead inside a duplex in the 1900 block of North 19th Street after three other shooting victims were taken to a local hospital Friday night. Police said it was believed the shooting was isolated the the home on Trice Avenue and is believed to be connected to the sale and distribution of drugs.
Officers were first called to a home near 19th Street and Trice Avenue at about 8:45 p.m., Friday and found a male victim, outside a duplex with at least one gunshot to his back, Swanton said. A short time later, another man suffering from a gunshot wound was seen trying to flag down cars nearby, at North 22nd Street and Lasker Avenue.
As emergency responders took the two injured men to a local hospital, a third man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. All three victims were likely injured at the shooting on Trice Avenue.
Swanton identified the three victims as Douglas James, 30, who was shot in the back; Kevin Wash, who was shot in the chest; and Carson Elias, who suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. It was unclear where each of the shooting victims were found.
Police remained at the home and used loudspeakers to call out to anyone that may be inside the home. At about 10 p.m., officers forced entry into the home and found Ortegon dead inside the home.
Swanton said it was not known if the shooting was tied to gang activity in the area.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting or homicide. Swanton said the case remains ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.