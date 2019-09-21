Waco police have identified the man found dead Friday evening in his North 26th Street apartment as Ravis Kennedy, 46.
Officers found Kennedy after responding to a call about gunfire at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release Saturday morning. Kennedy was in his second-floor unit at the Jefferson Apartments, 925 N. 26th St.
He was shot at least once in the chest, Swanton said.
The suspected shooter was last seen running from the apartments. Police are investigating the shooting death as a murder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.