Waco police are investigating a the shooting death of Ravis Kennedy, 46, Friday evening at the Jefferson Apartments, 925 N. 26th St.

Waco police have identified the man found dead Friday evening in his North 26th Street apartment as Ravis Kennedy, 46.

Officers found Kennedy after responding to a call about gunfire at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release Saturday morning. Kennedy was in his second-floor unit at the Jefferson Apartments, 925 N. 26th St.

He was shot at least once in the chest, Swanton said.

The suspected shooter was last seen running from the apartments. Police are investigating the shooting death as a murder.

