A 25-year-old driver and a passenger were killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police were called around 8 p.m. to the 4700 block of West Lake Shore Drive, where officers found a wrecked 2009 Toyota Camry. Bynum said the driver, Colbert Dee Murphy-Long, was pronounced dead on scene while first responders took the passenger to a local hospital for care.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, Bynum said. Police continued to work to identify the passenger Monday, he said.

Police determined Murphy-Long left the roadway for an unknown reason before he lost control of the car. The car then struck trees on the side of the road, Bynum said.

The crash remains under investigation, Bynum said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

