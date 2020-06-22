Waco police say excessive speed played a role in a fatal car crash Saturday morning on Dallas Street in which a 25-year-old woman was killed.

Skyla Cox was thrown from a black Kia sedan she was riding in after the car rolled over about 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Dallas Street, Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said. 

Waco police and firefighters responded to the one-vehicle crash and report that Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters said three people were in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.  

Waco police are investigating the incident and continue working to identify the driver of the car, Bynum said. 

