Waco police say excessive speed played a role in a fatal car crash Saturday morning on Dallas Street in which a 25-year-old woman was killed.
Skyla Cox was thrown from a black Kia sedan she was riding in after the car rolled over about 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Dallas Street, Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said.
Waco police and firefighters responded to the one-vehicle crash and report that Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters said three people were in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
Waco police are investigating the incident and continue working to identify the driver of the car, Bynum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.