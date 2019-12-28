Waco police have identified Mauricio Rios, 17, of Waco, as the teenage driver who died in a single-vehicle wreck in a North Waco neighborhood Friday.
Rios crashed a Ford Expedition into a tree in a front yard near the intersection of North 33rd Street and Maple Avenue at about noon. The vehicle hit multiple street signs, including a school zone sign for the nearby Dean Highland Elementary School, before hitting the tree.
Rios was unconscious when first responders pulled him from the SUV and took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said Friday.
"Officers on scene believe that speed may have been a factor in the crash," according to a Waco police Facebook post Friday.
