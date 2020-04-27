A 7-year-old Bellmead girl remained hospitalized Monday after she was injured by a piece of clothing that wrapped around her neck while playing on a swing-set with two of her siblings Sunday afternoon, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Catherine Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. A father called 911 to report his daughter had been found with a piece of clothing wrapped around her neck, Kinsey said. The girl was playing with two other siblings in the home's backyard when the clothing became twisted around the girl's neck.
Kinsey said one of the siblings was able to get the girl off the swing while the other child ran inside and told their father. The father called 911 and police responded.
The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she remained Monday afternoon. Kinsey said the girl is conscious, talking and is still under doctor's care.
It was unclear if the girl lost consciousness and how long the girl may have had the clothing around her neck. Kinsey said the investigation remains ongoing, but detectives believe it to be an accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.