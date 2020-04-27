A 7-year-old Bellmead girl remained hospitalized Monday after she was injured by a piece of clothing that wrapped around her neck while playing on a swing-set with two of her siblings Sunday afternoon, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Catherine Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. A father called 911 to report his daughter had been found with a piece of clothing wrapped around her neck, Kinsey said. The girl was playing with two other siblings in the home's backyard when the clothing became twisted around the girl's neck.

Kinsey said one of the siblings was able to get the girl off the swing while the other child ran inside and told their father. The father called 911 and police responded.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she remained Monday afternoon. Kinsey said the girl is conscious, talking and is still under doctor's care.

It was unclear if the girl lost consciousness and how long the girl may have had the clothing around her neck. Kinsey said the investigation remains ongoing, but detectives believe it to be an accident.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

