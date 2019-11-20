A 2-year-old girl who police say weighed less than her 6-month-old sibling was hospitalized Tuesday after police arrested and accused the girl's grandmother of failing to care for the girl, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Noemi Constancio, 43, of Waco, was arrested after police were called to do a welfare check on children Constancio cared for at her Live Oak Street home. Swanton said Constancio, who is the grandmother of a 2-year-old and her 6-month-old sister, has legal custody of the children and both girls lived with their grandmother.
When police arrived at the home at about 9:30 p.m., officers became concerned after seeing the 2-year-old girl. The girl appeared to be extremely thin and fragile.
"Her arms were as thin as the bones in them, with no muscle mass," Swanton said in a press release. "She mumbles and uses a walker to move around."
Officers inspected the home. Swanton said the home smelled like urine and clutter was spread throughout the home it was difficult for officers to move.
Child Protective Services were contacted and the children were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Swanton said the 2-year-old weighed 13.1 pounds, less than her 6-month-old sister, who weighed more than 16 pounds.
"At the hospital, doctors stated that 2-year-old has failure to thrive, severe muscle wasting, severe physical delay, severe developmental delay, and severe mental delay," Swanton stated. "(A doctor) estimated that it took around 6 months for the child to get to this level of neglect. The child was admitted to the hospital."
After preliminary investigation, Constancio was arrested on a state jail felony charge of endangering a child. Swanton said the charge comes as a result of not seeking proper medical care for the 2-year-old girl and the investigation remains ongoing.
It was unknown where or who is caring for the 6-month-old girl.
Constancio was arrested at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center at about 2:30 a.m. Police took her to McLennan County Jail, where she remained in custody Wednesday with a bond listed at $5,000.
