The father of a 5-month-old boy was arrested hours after the child's mother was arrested on similar charges accusing the pair of hurting their baby in mid-October, police said.
Arreon Patton, 20, of Moody, was booked into McLennan County Jail late Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child, a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse. The child's mother, Haley L. Bowchillon, 20, of Moody, was arrested earlier on the same charges.
Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy said the pair's 5-month-old son was taken to a local medical facility with "unexplained injuries" last month. He declined to discuss the injuries, but said the boy had several marks visible on his body and that some of his injuries were in the process of healing.
After the boy received medical treatment, Child Protective Services removed him from the parents' care as police investigated, Kennedy said. He said the boy is in foster care, but CPS documents related to the case were unavailable Friday.
Patton and Bowchillon remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday, with bond listed at $127,500 each.
