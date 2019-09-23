A family outing ended late Saturday night after a 70-year-old man stabbed a relative outside a Mexican restaurant, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police arrested Jesus Jose Ramirez after being called to Taqueria El Mexicano Grill #8, 1516 N. Interstate 35, shortly before 10:25 p.m.
The incident began when Ramirez and three other family members left the restaurant. A man in the group, 29, allegedly pushed a 30-year-old woman to the ground, causing a small abrasion to her knee, Kinsey said.
Kinsey said that disturbance continued as the group got into a car and attempted to leave the restaurant parking lot. Ramirez was seated in the back seat with the younger man and allegedly stabbed him in the arm. The victim returned to the restaurant, and police were summoned, Kinsey said.
Police took statements from family members, and the wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Kinsey said investigating officers found a pocket knife in the ditch. Officers believed Ramirez threw the knife in the ditch after stabbing the man, she said.
Ramirez was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $25,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.