A man accused of posing as a federal officer and attempting to arrest another diner at a Mexican restaurant is facing felony charges.
Ulises Jesus Sanchez, 25, of Waco, was arrested late Saturday on charges of impersonating a public servant and burglary of a motor vehicle after the incident at Ranchito No. 5, 2310 W. Waco Drive.
Police arrived after 10 p.m. on a report that Sanchez had placed a 53-year-old man in handcuffs outside the restaurant and told him he was under arrest, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. A friend of the victim called them man's wife and later Waco police.
"When police got there, we discovered the male victim was handcuffed with his hands behind his back," Swanton said. "The male complainant stated that his father had been arrested by another male who was at the bar with his father earlier in the day (and) he was claiming to be a federal agent."
Sanchez said he was a federal officer, placed the man in handcuffs and put him in the back of his truck that had red and blue lights, similar to emergency lights, Swanton said.
"Officers un-cuffed our victim and asked what happened," Swanton said. "He said he was at the Ranchito restaurant bar having drinks when he met (Sanchez). They were having drinks, enjoying company, having a good time when our victim went outside to his pickup (truck) to leave when he was followed by the man who was drinking with him."
Family members questioned Sanchez, leading him to show family members a badge when the man was placed in the back of Sanchez's truck. Family members removed the man from the back of the truck and called police.
Sanchez allegedly left the man handcuffed and fled the parking lot before police arrived, Swanton said.
"Obviously these people knew something wasn't right," Swanton said. "Our suspect had no real appearance of being a police officer other than having a badge and saying he was.
"Typically if it is a law enforcement officer taking action, there will be more than one officer, but I would never recommend a citizen to take a person out of a police car."
Officers later found Sanchez inside his home, reportedly intoxicated and asleep, Swanton said.
Sanchez was arrested and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Tuesday with a bond of $12,000 and an immigration hold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.