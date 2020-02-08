A Friday night shooting that killed one man and injured three others may be linked to the sale of illegal drugs, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Saturday.
Multiple spent casings of ammunition, along with drugs and firearms, were discovered inside a duplex home near North 19th Street and Trice Avenue late Friday after the shooting, he said.
"It was obvious that multiple rounds had been fired during the shooting," Swanton said in a statement. "It is believed the shootings took place both inside and outside of the home."
Police were called to the home around 8:45 p.m. following reports of gunfire. They discovered a man outside the duplex at 1903 Trice Ave. who had been shot multiple times, and another gunshot victim trying to flag down cars at North 22nd Street and Lasker Avenue. An American Medical Response ambulance took the men to a local hospital, and a third man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, Officer Garen Bynum said.
Meanwhile, police surrounded the house and used a loudspeaker with the suspicion that someone was inside, police said.
Around 10 p.m., officers forced their way inside and found the man who was shot dead. Swanton said the body was sent off for an autopsy.
At least two of the injured victims remained at local medical facilities Saturday morning. Swanton said both men are listed in critical condition.
Names of the victims were not available Saturday morning.
"It is believed that the use/sale/distribution of drugs played a role in this shooting," Swanton stated. "Multiple officers and units assisted at all of the scenes."
The shootings Friday night marked at least the fifth reported shooting in Waco in the past three days.
Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Mountainview neighborhood in West Waco, and more gunshots were reported about six hours later at a home in North Waco in the 3700 block of Ethel Avenue.
The North Waco home was targeted again by gunfire Thursday night. Police reported between 35 to 40 gunshots were fired into the same home, but no injuries were reported.
Police reported another shooting near a residence at North 28th Street and Colonial Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, police said. No injuries were reported in that shooting and no suspect description was available.
"We are aware of multiple shootings that have occurred over the past week," Swanton said. "It is too early in the investigations to determine if they are all, or in part connected."
No suspect description in the Friday night shooting was available as of Saturday morning. Swanton said all of the shootings remain under investigation.
