Waco police arrested a 24-year-old man Wednesday after he led officers on a car chase while he had two children in his vehicle, Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.
Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, and attempted to stop a silver Dodge sedan a few blocks away that matched the description of a vehicle potentially involved in the shooting, Bynum wrote. The driver, Devonte Brashun Wright, of Waco, fled, leading officers to Waco Drive, crossing the Brazos River and continuing about 15 more blocks before crashing into a light pole near Waco Drive and Novelty Street, he said.
Wright ran from the car, leaving behind an adult passenger in the front seat and two children in the back seat, and attempted to throw out marijuana before he was apprehended a block from where he crashed, Bynum said.
The children were released to a relative who went to the scene and were later taken to a local hospital for evaluation, he said. The adult passenger was cooperative with officers and later released.
Police determined Wright was not involved in the shooting reported at Trendwood. He was arrested on several charges, including third-degree felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle, third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence, two counts of state jail felony child endangerment, and Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was also booked on 18 traffic warrants, Bynum said.
Wright remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday night. Bond information was not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.