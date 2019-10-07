A 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive last week on a Robinson Independent School District bus died Sunday evening after receiving two days of medical care at a Temple hospital, police confirmed Monday.
Police responded around 7:20 a.m. Friday to a call about the unconscious boy, who was on a bus in the 600 block of East Moonlight Drive. The boy was revived by first responders and taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, police said. He was then transferred by air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Police and school officials have not released basic details of the case, such as where the bus was headed, how the boy's condition was discovered or what the cause of death was.
Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said a joint investigation between Child Protective Services and Robinson police is continuing, and Robinson ISD officials are cooperating in the investigation.
