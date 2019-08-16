A 4-year-old boy was killed in a South Waco wreck late Thursday after a driver hit a tree while fleeing the scene of a crash with another vehicle, Waco police said.
Noah Sanchez was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the crash at South Fourth Street and Garden Drive, and an autopsy has been ordered, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release Friday. The driver was still in the hospital with a compound fracture to his ankle and would face multiple charges when he is released, Swanton said. His name would be released upon his arrest.
Swanton said police believe alcohol and speed played a role in both crashes and led to Noah's death.
Officers witnessed the first two-vehicle crash just before 10:30 p.m. at South 18th Street and Primrose Drive and watched the driver speed away from the scene, he said. The driver in the other car was not injured.
Officers tried to follow the car but lost it before the car crashed again near North Fourth Street and Garden Drive minutes later, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said.
At the second crash site, police saw the driver had a young boy in the car with him, and both had significant injuries. The boy's car seat had flipped over, police said.
“The boy was in a car seat, but it was not secured down in the car,” Conley said. “The boy was alert and talking when he was taken into the ambulance, but he was complaining of stomach pain.”
Emergency medical personnel took the boy to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries, Conley said.