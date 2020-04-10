A police chase that started Friday night near 35th Street and Franklin Avenue wound its way through West Waco, South Waco, Hewitt and Robinson before looping back to Waco and ending when the suspect rolled his vehicle in an alley near the 2300 block of Lasker Avenue, knocking down a power pole and a transformer in the process.
Police initially tried to stop a 25-year-old man for driving recklessly shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, but he fled, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. The man was wanted on traffic warrants, and police believe he may have thrown a substance likely to be narcotics out of the vehicle during the chase, Bynum said.
Police from several agencies were involved in the chase, which lasted close to an hour before the suspect crashed an an alley off of Lasker Avenue near 23rd Street. Power to a few homes nearby was knocked out because of the crash.
The car came to a rest on its roof, and the man was initially trapped inside, Bynum said. When he was removed, he had suffered minor injuries, Bynum said. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and would be taken to jail, he said.
Police intended to get a search warrant for a blood draw to determine if the man was intoxicated. He likely will be charged with evading arrest, and other charges are possible, pending further investigation, Bynum said.
