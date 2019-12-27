A minor injury and extensive property damage were reported after a truck crashed through one side of a Robinson home and continued out the other side early Thursday morning, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Officers responded to the home in the 3500 block of West Moonlight Drive shortly after 5 a.m. and found a 2018 GMC Sierra had crashed through two bedrooms, Prasifka said.
Family members were home at the time of the crash, and one suffered a minor arm injury, he said. The injured person did not request to go to the hospital.
Officers determined the truck was traveling south on Surrey Ridge Lane when the driver crossed over West Moonlight Drive, drove through the yard and into the brick house, causing extensive damage.
Prasifka said the driver is cooperating with police. After initial investigation, it appears the driver fell asleep and ran the stop sign where Surrey Ridge meets Moonlight at a T-intersection before leaving the road and hitting the house, he said.
It does not appear charges would be filed, but the crash remains under investigation, Prasifka said.
