A minor injury and extensive property damage were reported after a truck crashed through two bedrooms of a Robinson family's home early Thursday morning, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.

Officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of West Moonlight Drive shortly after 5 a.m., Prasifka said. At the home, police found that a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck had crashed into two bedrooms of and home exited out of the back of the home.

Prasifka said family members were home at the time of the crash, but only one family member suffered a minor arm injury. The injured person did not request to go to the hospital, he said.

Officers determined the truck was traveling south on Surrey Ridge Lane when the driver crossed over West Moonlight Drive, drove through the yard and into the brick house, causing extensive damage.

Prasifka said the driver of the truck is cooperating with police. He said initial investigation stated it appears the driver may have fallen asleep and ran the stop sign at Surrey Ridge, ran off the roadway near the intersection with Moonlight Drive and hit the house. 

No charges were immediately filed Friday morning. Prasifka said it did not appear charges would be filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments