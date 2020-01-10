Robinson police arrested a man found asleep in a pickup truck that he had allegedly broken into during a vehicle burglary spree early Friday morning, Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
Rodney Lee Scott, 40, of Bellmead, was arrested after police were called to the 100 block of Brewster Street, shortly after 5 a.m., O’Connor said. A resident had reportedly found their vehicle broken into in the same area where another vehicle had been unlawfully entered.
During the investigation, police found a third vehicle, a pickup truck, that had a door ajar, O’Connor said. Officers fully opened the door and found Scott asleep, he said.
Police awakened Scott and found items that belonged to the first caller in his possession, O’Connor said. Numerous other items, including $40 in change, wallets, a driver’s license, a Social Security card, a check book, debit cards and jewelry were in Scott’s possession, officers reported.
Officers learned Scott was also wanted on five outstanding Waco police warrants. Jail records stated he was wanted on three burglary of a vehicle warrants and two outstanding theft warrants issued last year.
Scott was arrested on four Class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a motor vehicle for the offenses in Robinson. He was also being held on the outstanding Waco police warrants.
Bond information was not available Friday afternoon.
