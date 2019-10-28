A Waco man was arrested over the weekend on charges that he sexually abused an 11-year-old Illinois girl on multiple occasions this summer, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.

Jose Luis Calderon, 38, was arrested by authorities late Saturday night during a traffic stop on Business 77. After he was stopped, officers learned he was wanted on an outstanding warrant that charged him with continuous sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. He is accused of raping and sexually touching the girl over a two-month period this summer.

The girl, now 12, told Child Protective Services investigators that Calderon sexually abused her at least four times in July and August.

CPS officials referred the case to Bellmead police in mid-September. Kinsey said Bellmead officers obtained an arrest warrant for Calderon after working on the case with an Illinois police department.

Calderon was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on Saturday.

He remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $100,000. Calderon was also being held on an immigration detainer.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

