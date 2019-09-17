Local police and the FBI are searching for a man they believe tried unsuccessfully to rob a bank inside a Walmart in Bellmead on Tuesday, then a short time later tried unsuccessfully to rob a cashier at a Walmart in Hewitt, officials said.
A man approached a teller at a Chase Bank location inside a Walmart at 1521 N. Interstate 35 in Bellmead at about 5:30 p.m. with a note demanding money in unmarked bills, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said. The note stated he had a gun and threatened the teller, Kinsey said.
The man did not display a weapon and left the store while talking on a cellphone, she said.
The man fled without any money from the bank, Kinsey said. He left in a silver Ford Focus with a missing hubcap on the rear passenger side, she said. The other wheels are black.
Rumors of an active shooter at the store have emerged since the incident and are incorrect, Kinsey said.
Shortly after the unsuccessful robbery, Hewitt police received information that a man matching the same description tried to rob the Walmart at 733 Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt, Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
The man bought a candy bar at the store, then walked to the garden center, where he went up to another cashier and lifted his shirt, displayed a firearm and demanding money, Devlin said.
The cashier did not immediately react, and the man to left the store without any cash. Devlin said the FBI is also assisting Hewitt officers.
Authorities said they believe the incidents are related. No one was injured in either incident, and officials are continuing to search for the man.
