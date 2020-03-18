A man suspected of downloading more than 100 images of child pornography was arrested as Waco police Crimes Against Children detectives, McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives and Department of Homeland Security officers executed a search warrant at his North Waco home Tuesday, an arrest affidavit states.
Tristan Heathe Dugger, 48, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Federal officials got a warrant to search the home after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating child pornography was being downloaded to a computer there.
Dugger was home at the time of the search and told officers "he is the individual with the email address at that IP address and that he is the only one with access to it, confessing to owning the account which downloaded the child pornography," the affidavit states.
Dugger remained in jail on the local charge Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000. Federal charges may be pending, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.