One of three University High School students police questioned last week over online threats against area schools has been arrested on two felony charges of terroristic threat.
Bellmead police on Friday arrested Moises Eder Martinez, 17, of Beverly Hills in the case, accusing him of using social media to threaten violence at Waco High School and La Vega High School.
The first Instagram post was removed and replaced with another post, claiming police could not stop the user and threatening a University High School teacher.
Bellmead police last week questioned Martinez along with two other students, ages 15 and 16, who were believed to be involved in the threats. Martinez denied knowledge of the social media posting, the affidavit states.
The 15-year-old was detained and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case in a separate case, in which he was accused of displaying a firearm outside a house in Bellmead earlier last week, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
It was unclear Monday whether the 15-year-old and 16-year-old students have been charged with the terrorist threat charge Monday.
Moises remained in custody Monday on a bond listed at $40,000.
