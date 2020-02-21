A handgun reportedly stolen from a property in Irving in 2009 was recovered during a traffic stop in McGregor late Thursday night, according to McGregor police.
Nicholas Paul Salas, 19, of Moody, was arrested following a traffic stop by McGregor police. McGregor police Det. Ron McCurry said officers found individually packaged methamphetamine, marijuana and the stolen handgun in Salas' possession.
A driver reported that Salas had been driving erratically and called police, who stopped Salas in the 700 block of West McGregor Drive around 11:20 p.m., McCurry said. Officers smelled marijuana inside Salas' vehicle, according to McCurry, and searched the vehicle. They reportedly found individually packaged methamphetamine, marijuana and the handgun. Police described the amount of drugs as being more than four grams, but less than 200 grams.
McCurry said officers contacted the owner of the handgun, adding it was unclear how Salas got possession of the weapon since he would have been about 8 years old when it was stolen from Irving.
Salas was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carry of a weapon.
Salas remained in custody Friday afternoon with a bond listed at $35,000.
