Bellmead police arrested man who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint while wearing a Halloween mask Tuesday afternoon, an arrest affidavit states.
Officers arrested Camryn Jace Edgington, 19, of Bellmead, after the robbery at an Exxon convenience store at 4304 Bellmead Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. Edgington was wearing a "Jason" mask from the movie "Friday the 13th" when he entered the store carrying a knife, threatened the clerk and took about $300 in cash and several packs of cigarettes, according to the affidavit.
He left on foot, and a witness followed him while calling police with location information, Bellmead Police Chief Daniel Porter said. Police reviewed surveillance footage from the store and were able to identify Edgington based on previous interactions, Porter said.
When officers found Edgington, he had several hundred dollars in cash and several packs of cigarettes, he said. Edgington also told police he had robbed the store, according to the affidavit.
Edgington was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $75,000.
