A second teenager was arrested Tuesday on capital murder charges in the slaying of a 17-year-old Waco boy during what police called a gang-related robbery in South Waco.
Daezion Watkins, 18, of Waco, was arrested on a capital murder warrant in the fatal Sept. 10 shooting of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, 17, a McLennan County Challenge Academy student. Watkins is the second suspect named in arrest warrants for McPaul's death.
A family member was bringing Watkins to the Waco Police Department on Tuesday to turn himself in on the warrant, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton stated. As they neared the department, Watkins jumped out of the car and ran, he said.
With the help of patrol officers, detectives and K9 officers, Watkins was located in the 3100 block of Edna Street. Swanton said he was found hiding in a backyard.
Elijah Jamal Craven, 17, of Waco, was arrested last month after police accused him of trying to rob McPhaul, who had been recently kicked out of a gang and was unable to pay the gang back for “ICE” that he was accused of using instead of selling, according to warrants.
According to an arrest affidavit issued for Watkins, Watkins was riding as a passenger in a stolen Toyota pickup truck when Craven picked McPhaul up from a local motel on the day of his murder. Watkins allegedly "handed Elijah Craven the handgun used in both the aggravated robbery and later the murder, making this a capital murder, of Aquarius McPhaul."
If convicted on the charge of capital murder, Craven and Watkins can face either a life sentence without parole or the death penalty.
The body of McPhaul was found lying in the street in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street near Oakwood Cemetery after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. McPhaul was shot several times.
According to a search warrant connected to Craven's arrest, Craven had ties to a local Waco gang or clique, variously known as “200,” “Savages,” “Demons,” and “Tal6an." McPhaul had been kicked out of the gang, leading Craven and Watkins to plan a robbery of McPhaul that led to the murder.
Watkins remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday morning on a capital murder charge and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest. No bond was immediately listed.
