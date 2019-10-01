Waco police have arrested a 60-year-old man Monday accused of attacking another man with a metal pipe last week, an arrest affidavit states.
James Randall Lehman, of Waco, was arrested at his North Waco home Monday afternoon after police issued a warrant charging him with a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lehman was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Police were first called to South 13th Street and Clay Avenue, near Cotton Palace Park, on Sept. 23, around 10:30 a.m, following a reported attack. Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be blows from a metal pipe.
Waco police Sgt. Thomas Thomas Beaudin said last week that the victim was at a neighbor's home when the suspect approached a woman and tried to get her to leave with him. The victim tried to intervene and stop the confrontation when the suspect pulled a metal pipe out of a backpack and hit the victim repeatedly in the head.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with serious injuries, Beaudin said. The woman suffered a minor cut on her arm from the fight, police reported.
Officers collected evidence that reportedly tied Lehman to the attack, the affidavit states. The victim suffered injuries to his head and bruising to his torso and legs.
Lehman was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon with a bond listed at $25,000.
