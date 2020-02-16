A Waco man was arrested Sunday on capital murder charges in a North Waco shooting incident Feb. 7 that also left him injured, authorities said.
Kevin Darnell Wash, 22, was arrested Sunday after he was released from a local hospital, accused of shooting Joangel Ortegon, 20.
Wash was one of four people who were reportedly shot at a home in the 1900 block of Trice Avenue, where drug dealing was suspected, police previously reported.
Wash remained in custody Sunday night with a bond listed at $1 million.
According to the warrant, Wash is accused of firing gunshots at the North Waco home on Feb. 7, killing Ortegon. Police reported Wash was shot in the chest; Douglas James, 30, was shot in the back; and Carson Elias suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.
All three injured men were being treated at a local hospital. The status of James and Elias was unknown Sunday.
Police reported that Ortegon's body was found inside a duplex with at least one gunshot to his back.
A short time later, another man suffering from a gunshot wound was seen trying to flag down cars nearby, at North 22nd Street and Lasker Avenue, Swanton stated.
Police said the shooting was likely linked to the sale of illegal drugs.
Ortegon's death marked the third homicide for the year Waco police have investigated. It follows the arrest of Willow Reignwarden Smith, 17, and Delviyonte Dequae Sampson, 19, in the Jan. 22 death of Tyler McKinney, 19. Last week saw the arrest of David Earl Johnson, 55, accused of the Feb. 11 death of his cousin, Michael Wayne Washington.
