A 29-year-old man was booked into McLennan County Jail late Friday on an outstanding warrant for allegedly having sexual contact with a young girl more than 15 times in 2018, an arrest affidavit states.
Mario Martinez, of Waco, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child after a girl told a witness that Martinez had repeated sexual contact with her between January 2018 and August 2018. The affidavit states the girl was 12 or 13 years old at the time and Martinez was about 27 years old.
The girl reportedly told a witness in September 2018 that Martinez would give her marijuana and he would sexually touch her. The affidavit states that the contact escalated and Martinez began having oral sex with her at least 5 times and raping her at least 10 times in the eight-month time period, the affidavit states.
The police began investigating the case as the girl underwent forensic interview and medical evaluation. The affidavit states the medical and interview were consistent with the type of abuse the girl reported.
In October 2018, Waco police spoke to Martinez on the phone. He allegedly denied the allegations, but did state he knew the girl and that he used drugs at the girl's home with the girl's family members, the affidavit states.
Police got a warrant charging Martinez with the sexual abuse of the girl in November 2018. He was arrested on the charge Friday and was being held on a parole violation in McLennan County.
Martinez remained in custody Monday evening with a bond listed at $50,000.
