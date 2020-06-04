After a nine-month investigation, Waco police arrested a man Tuesday accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on Labor Day last year, arrest affidavits state.

Aaron Wade Kaponolani Lee, 29, was arrested Tuesday on multiple child sex crime charges after a relatives notified Waco police last year that the girl had reported being sexually abused in multiple ways, according to the affidavits.

After reviewing the girl's reports, police executed a search warrant at Lee's Waco home. Family members also confirmed statements the girl made to investigators, and Lee declined to speak to police, affidavits state.

Police received warrants for Lee's arrest and took him into custody on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact and a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $1.25 million.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

