A Waco grandfather was arrested late Friday night after police received a report he had beaten his granddaughter with a belt for misbehaving in school last week, an arrest affidavit states.
Police responded to the Valley Terrace Apartments, 1001 N. Valley Mills Drive, at about 6 p.m. after a caller reported a "disturbance" at Kevin Dwayne Thompson's apartment, which an 8-year-old girl ran from, the affidavit states. Officers spoke with Thompson, 50, at his apartment.
"He was intoxicated and stated he was disciplining his granddaughter with a belt because she misbehaved multiple times this week," the affidavit states. "(Police) attempted to get the accused to let us know where the granddaughter was located but he refused."
Police went back to the apartment after a witness reported the girl had returned, but Thompson refused to let officers speak to her, according to the affidavit.
"It was at that time when the granddaughter came to the door and as she turned her right arm I observed a bruise that had blood in the middle of the area from what appeared to be a scratch," the officer reported in the affidavit. "I also noticed welts on the granddaughter's arms."
Police found bruising on both of the girl's thighs and welts on both of her arms, the affidavit states. She told officers her grandfather hit her after "drinking a couple of beers while she was attempting to explained what occurred at school," the affidavit states.
Police arrested Thompson on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. He was released from McLennan County Jail after posting bond listed at $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.