A Waco man injured a patrol officer and a supervisor, and tried to reach for the patrol officer’s gun before he was arrested Wednesday night, an arrest affidavit states.
Police responded to a home in the 2300 block of Morrow Avenue at about 10:20 p.m., where family members reported Steven Waday Walker-Webb had made “homicidal statements” to them, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers reported Walker-Webb is known for being combative and had previously made threats of suicide by police.
When police arrived Wednesday night, Walker-Webb came outside and said “this is a domestic violence situation,” according to the affidavit. As he started to leave the area, an officer reached out to stop him, and Walker-Webb punched the officer in the face twice, the affidavit states. During a struggle that followed, he reached for the officer’s weapon before another officer pushed him away, police reported. The first officer drew their gun but did not fire.
“I attempted to acquire Steven as he was using deadly force against me by going for my handgun and realized (the second officer) had him pinned down on the pavement,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “I then holstered my weapon as there was no safe shot and (the second officer) had begun to gain some control over Steven.”
A police supervisor arrived and started to help the first two officers as they continued to struggle with Walker-Webb. At one point, he wrapped his arms around one of the officers, and another instructed him to release the officer before firing their stun gun once, striking him in the torso but not subduing him, according to the affidavit.
As the supervisor approached from behind, Walker-Webb grabbed and squeezed his hand, causing an injury, the affidavit states. The officers then were able to gain control over him and place him in the back of a patrol car as he continued to kick at them, the affidavit states.
He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for evaluation but refused treatment and was “turned away by hospital staff,” according to the affidavit. None of the officers were seriously injured.
Walker-Webb was arrested on two second-degree felony charges of assault of a public servant and a state jail felony charge of attempting to take a peace officer’s weapon. He was released from McLennan County Jail by Friday on $25,000 bond.
