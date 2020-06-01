Lorena police recovered about 54 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 early Monday morning.
Brandon Zambrano, 20, of Dallas, and Oscar Juarez, 19, of Balch Springs, were arrested after a traffic stop near mile-marker 325 on I-35. They were pulled over for a traffic violation shortly before 2 a.m. Zambrano was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger.
The affidavit states that in spite of social distancing, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
"While speaking with the occupants, I noticed Zambrano exhibited some difficulty answering some of my questions that should have been common knowledge," the affidavit states. "Zambrano's nervousness was most apparent in his shaking hands and cracking voice."
The officer used his police dog to search the outside of the car, the affidavit states. The dog detected the presence of narcotics and the officer searched the car.
Inside the car, the officer found a large quantity of "green bud plants" and several small amounts throughout the car, the affidavit states. A full search uncovered about 54 pounds of marijuana.
The officer reported he also found small, sealed plastic bags and a box with an address in New York in the car. The affidavit states both Zambrano and Juarez were in the process of delivering the marijuana to an unknown location.
Both Zambrano and Juarez were arrested on a first-degree felony charge of delivery of marijuana. They were taken to McLennan County Jail, where they remained Monday evening with bonds listed at $50,000 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.