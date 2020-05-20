A 19-year-old man was killed in a North Waco shooting that injured two others Tuesday night, leaving police searching for at least one suspect.
The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Lasker Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., after gunfire was reported in the neighborhood, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. The body of a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a home while another man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
The names of the those injured were not available late Tuesday night. Bynum said the identity of the dead man would be released pending notification of family.
"The other injuries are not expected to be life-threatening," Bynum said. "They were taken to a local hospital for treatment."
Police found multiple shell casings extending from the house toward the street, Bynum said. It was unclear how many shooters may have been involved in the incident.
Officers canvassed the neighborhood during the late night investigation, Bynum said.
"What actually caused the altercation to start is still under investigation," Bynum said.
North Waco has endured several shootings within the last three months. Bynum said it was unclear if gang activity was tied to Tuesday night's shooting.
