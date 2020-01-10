A pedestrian was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler traveling south on Highway 6 near its interchange with Highway 84 on Friday afternoon, Waco police Sgt. Lester Padgett said.
Police responded at about 3 p.m., Padgett said. Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley pronounced the man dead at the scene. No autopsy was ordered.
More information will be released once he is identified and family is notified, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
A heavy police presence halted southbound traffic after the incident, forcing drivers to exit the highway. The 18-wheeler came to a stop south of the intersection, where crime scene technicians documented the truck and officers spoke to the driver.
The man had been walking south on the highway, but it was not immediately known if he was trying to cross the highway or stepped out into traffic, authorities said.
The highway reopened by 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.