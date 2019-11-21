Plano police have filed a capital murder charge against two women arrested during a traffic stop Sunday in McLennan County.
Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, 29, of Mission, and Carmen Abigail Moreno, 23, of Rio Grande City, took items, including items containing personal information, from the Plano apartment the victims shared and fled in the victims' vehicles, Plano police Officer David Tilley said.
Plano police found Theresa Ann Coomes, 71, and Jimmy Michael Farris, 72, dead in an apartment Sunday during a welfare check prompted by the local traffic stop. Coomes and Farris had been stabbed, Tilley said.
A sheriff's deputy stopped Wingate at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 35 near Bruceville-Eddy and detained her after seeing blood on her clothing, according to an arrest affidavit. The black Dodge Charger she was driving was registered to Farris, Tilley said.
During the stop, Moreno pulled up, and the deputy saw blood on her clothes when she told the deputy she wanted to retrieve items from Wingate, an affidavit states. The gray Toyota Corolla she was driving was registered to Coomes, Tilley said.
Moreno was also detained, and deputies found items belonging to Coomes and Farris in their vehicles, according to arrest affidavits. They also found two knives in the car Wingate was driving, and one was bloody, police reported.
"It is a very good feeling to help solve a brutal capital murder before anyone even knows it happens," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "To stop someone on a routine traffic stop and to have it escalate to the seriousness of a capital murder is incredible."
Coomes and Farris were killed during the commission of a robbery, making the offense capital murder, according to Plano police.
"This took a lot of good dedicated police work and as well as quite a bit of luck," McNamara said. "Had the suspects gotten by our officers without committing a traffic offense, they may have gotten away for a while."
Deputies arrested Wingate and Moreno on charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of fraudulent IDs and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They have remained in McLennan County Jail, and a judge arraigned them Thursday on the Plano capital murder charges.
The local charges will be dropped to expedite their return to Plano, said Tom Needham, executive assistant McLennan County district attorney. The local charges likely would be re-filed if the capital murder charges are dropped, Needham said.
Both women remained in custody Thursday. Wingate's bond is listed at $862,500, and Moreno's is listed at $872,500. Her jail records also list a drug charge out of Hidalgo County.
