A man and woman found slain in a Plano apartment Sunday have been identified, but the women who were linked to the case during a traffic stop that night in McLennan County have not been charged in the deaths.
Plano police were investigating the deaths of Theresa Ann Coomes, 71, and Jimmy Michael Farris, 72, as homicide, Plano police Officer David Tilley said Tuesday.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies on Sunday arrested two women on various charges during an Interstate 35 traffic stop and found evidence connecting them to the Plano crime scene.
The women, Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, 29, of Mission, and Carmen Abigail Moreno, 23, of Rio Grande City, were driving separate cars but both had blood on their clothes, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. In Wingate's car, deputies reportedly found a bloody knife and identification and medication belonging to one of the car's owners, who was later identified as one of the Plano victims.
The car Moreno was driving did not belong to her, and evidence in the car tied Moreno to the Plano deaths, authorities said.
Both women were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of fraudulent IDs and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The women remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday, each with a bond listed at $112,000. Neither woman has been charged with the Plano homicides, but the investigation remained ongoing, Tilley said.
