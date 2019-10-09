A man and woman from Teague were arrested Monday after a passerby found their unattended 3-year-old child trying to cross Valley Mills Drive to get to a playground, arrest affidavits state.
Haley Brook Glasscock, 25, and Collin Ray Culter, 26, were in Game X Change, 1411 N. Valley Mills Drive, with a friend for about 16 minutes while their 8-year-old, 3-year-old, 2-year-old and 8-month-old children were left asleep in their van, according to the affidavits.
The 3-year-old woke up, spotted playground equipment at a Sonic across Valley Mills and started to cross the road, police stated. A driver saw the child standing barefoot in the road, picked the child up and called police, the affidavits state.
While waiting for someone to come for the child, officers saw three adults outside Game X Change, later identified as Glasscock, Culter and their friend, look toward them then drive away, according to the affidavits. Police contacted Child Protective Services to pick up the child.
"A while later, the van returns and the female who was driving and the male in the passenger seat get out stating that the child was theirs," an affidavit states.
Police arrested Glasscock and Culter at about 10 p.m., each on a state jail felony charge of endangering a child. They were released from McLennan County Jail by Tuesday on $5,000 bonds.
