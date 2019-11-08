An Oklahoma City man was arrested this week on five warrants charging him with sexually assaulting two young children in Waco in the spring of 2002, arrest affidavits state.
Waco police received the five first-degree felony sexual assault of a child warrants Oct. 31 against Charles Anthony Mabbitt, 57. Mabbitt was arrested in Oklahoma City and brought to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday with bond listed at $500,000.
Mabbitt sexually abused an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy in April 2002 at a North Waco home, affidavits state.
"The defendant did not deny (the allegations from the then-11-year-old boy) in an interview with an Oklahoma City Police Department detective," an affidavit states.
Another arrest affidavit states Mabbitt "confessed during an interview with an Oklahoma Police Department detective to sexually assaulting (the then-12-year-old boy)."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.