An Oklahoma City man was arrested this week on five warrants charging him with sexually assaulting two young children in Waco in the spring of 2002, arrest affidavits state.

Waco police received the five first-degree felony sexual assault of a child warrants Oct. 31 against Charles Anthony Mabbitt, 57. Mabbitt was arrested in Oklahoma City and brought to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday with bond listed at $500,000.

Mabbitt sexually abused an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy in April 2002 at a North Waco home, affidavits state.

"The defendant did not deny (the allegations from the then-11-year-old boy) in an interview with an Oklahoma City Police Department detective," an affidavit states.

Another arrest affidavit states Mabbitt "confessed during an interview with an Oklahoma Police Department detective to sexually assaulting (the then-12-year-old boy)."

