Authorities Monday evening arrested a suspect accused of shooting of a man multiple times outside Marlin early Sunday.
Bray'shon Negale Cummings, 31, of Waco, was arrested around 6 p.m. by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office near the intersection of Faulkner Lane and Selman Street.
Cummings was taken into custody on a Falls County first-degree felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said the victim received multiple gunshot wounds during a party off County Road 2876 in South Marlin around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies immediately rendered aid to the man before taking him for emergency medical treatment.
"Additional deputies were called to the scene for crowd control, because there were about 200 to 300 people there," Scaman said. "It was a Country Riderz trail riding group having a party with a DJ when our suspect got crossways with our victim."
Cummings allegedly fired multiple shots, striking the victim several times. Witnesses identified Cummings as the shooter, and sheriff's officials got a warrant for his arrest while the victim remained in critical condition, Scaman said.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Scaman worked together to locate the suspect. Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team members found Cummings traveling in a rented Chevy Malibu in East Waco.
Two passengers inside the car with Cummings were also taken into custody Monday evening, police said.
McNamara and Scaman confirmed that weapons, including an AK-47, and other evidence were found in the car. Waco police assisted at the scene and helped in additional investigation.
Cummings was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Monday evening.
Additional charges are possible, authorities said.
