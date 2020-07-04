For years, Waco police have become well acquainted with a small number of residents who trigger an outsize number of service calls related to minor offenses, and police responded earlier this year with a new unit taking a social work approach to addressing the issue.
The Career Criminal Apprehension and Supervision Team, with four officers supervised by Sgt. Chet Long, has started to connect with the people officers frequently have contact with in an effort to provide resources that will help them break patterns of criminal activity.
“We are looking at, from statistics, the people who have taken the most resources from the police department as far as calls for service, arrests, or contacts to draw a list and we are looking at root causes for those contacts,” Long said. “What we found early on is that most of the crimes you would think are plaguing the city are not the calls that are taking most of the officers’ focus.”
Former Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said police officials have lobbied to create the unit multiple time over the past five years.
“We statistically looked at each crime and we found the top 10 people in each crime, particularly robberies, theft or burglaries, those known offenders were committing 60% to 70% of those crimes in those categories,” Holt said.
That pattern shows that typical enforcement methods are not having the desired effects in some cases, he said.
“Sometimes you do have to arrest someone to prevent crime or to get them to a place to consider doing something different, because if people don’t want help, we can’t help them,” Holt said. “We also recognize that you can’t solve everything that way and in some cases, you don’t have to arrest someone to prevent crime if we can help them in other ways to get them other help.”
‘We want to help’
Laron Hicks, a 45-year-old McGregor native, was one of the first to agree to participate in the CCAST program. Hicks was arrested 31 times in the past year, mostly for misdemeanor offences including public intoxication and criminal trespassing, primarily stemming from his dependence on alcohol, he said.
“My mother was a single mother, a young mother, who was just doing the best she could,” Hicks said. “I also had a lot of uncles who were alcoholics and drug addicts, so all that was kind of the norm growing up. The majority of my run-ins with the police, in my opinion, didn’t end well, but they’ve helped me to see in some instances they are here to protect and serve us, and they definitely saved my life.”
After undergoing evaluation conducted by mental health officials with Heart of Texas MHMR, Hicks said he remained skeptical about working with police. Officers continued to reach out though. He found a business card on his door from a CCAST officer, who also is a SWAT officer, and it had a hand-written message on the back: “We want to help.”
“At first, I didn’t know what I had done to have the SWAT guys looking for me,” Hicks said with a laugh.
Shortly after agreeing to work with police, Hicks entered a Cenikor Foundation in-patient rehabilitation program.
“I think I am well on my way to being clean and sober and a productive member of society,” he said.
The 30-day program will likely transition to a 90-day program at no charge to Hicks.
“I think this program is great and I encourage anyone who can get help to get in with this program, because they’ve done everything they’ve said they were going to do,” he said. “Cenikor has been great and for the first time in a long time I can actually enjoy things I should have been enjoying a long time ago.”
Mental health resources, including substance abuse resources, are key elements for some of the people CCAST officers are working with, said Long, the unit supervisor.
“This is more of a non-traditional feel of policing,” Long said. “If we can try to get to the root cause and try to lower the amount of contacts and arrests that some of these offenders are having, we can have a better impact for our community as a whole.”
The McLennan County mental health treatment court, overseen by Judge David Hodges, and its intensive treatment program, also have been part of the process. The mental health treatment court held its first hearing in February, joining specialty DWI and drug courts that have been in operation locally for 12 years, and a new veterans treatment court.
Waco police Cmdr. Scott Holt said people who agree to be part of the program will still have to face the consequences of any legal judgments against them. The goal of the unit is to understand the underlying causes of illegal activity to help break the cycle, he said.
“Traditional policing is generally a response to a 911 call. You respond and talk to the involved parties to handle what they couldn’t handle themselves and you make a decision based on a threshold of probable cause,” the commander said. “Police are not mental health or therapists by trade, but if we can get the community behind this, I think we can help the community in a real way.”
The unit also held conversations with officials at Mission Waco and other community groups to help determine how they also can help habitual offenders step away from crime.
“Clearly we’ve figured out putting someone in jail 70 times in a year for minor crimes is not the answer and it is certainly not helping these individuals,” Mission Waco Executive Director John Calaway said. “I think it is somewhat innovating to at least stop and listen to people in the community about how police might be able to respond differently in some cases.”
Long said working with community partners, the department will help link offenders to rehabilitation, job training and other beneficial services. He said although none of the officers are social work experts, the philosophies of public safety and human development practice can go together well.
“There is a really big part of this that is the social work outlook that hasn’t ever really been done before,” Long said. “There is a need for both enforcement and social work, but what I’ve learned is as we are progressing through this list, a lot of these people are in need of resources and benefits to help them.
“I think with community involvement, we can really grow this unit and make a big impact.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.