Daniel Porter is sworn in Tuesday as Bellmead’s new police chief.

New Bellmead Police Chief Daniel Porter raised his right hand and took an oath Tuesday, saying he is ready for a "good ride."

Porter was sworn in Tuesday before a Bellmead City Council meeting and in front of area police personnel and supporters from Nolanville, the Bell County city where he recently served as police chief. Porter, 66, said he is ready to take control as the top spot in the Bellmead Police Department as Nolanville City Council members applauded.

"I think the folks (from Nolanville) just came up just to make sure this was really happening and that I wasn't coming back, but I appreciate them upcoming up," Porter said. "This is the type of relationship that you can build in this position, and I want you all to know how proud I am to be in this position in Bellmead."

Porter, 66, left his role as the police chief in Nolanville in Bell County to step into the new Bellmead role.

A standing ovation greeted Porter, who accepted his new badge from his wife, Jean Porter. He thanked the city council and said he is ready to get to work. His annual salary is $86,000.

"I think it's going to be a good ride," Porter said. "We are going to do some great things and have some fun along the way."

